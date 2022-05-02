An energy company with a Greene County mine has donated $45,000 to improve recreation in the area.
Iron Senergy, based in Louisville, Ky., operates Cumberland Mine. Their donation will go to the Greene County Department of Parks and Recreation, according to a press release from the board of commissioners.
“Greene County is always appreciative of our business and industry partners and values their contributions to our communities and county,” said Mike Belding, chairman of the board of commissioners. “Iron Senergy’s donation will make a tangible impact in the community this summer.”
The funds will be split among three projects: free swimming access for children at Greene County Summer Camp, repairs to the sound system at Waynesburg Water Park and improvements to a Greene County Historical Society and Museum facility, which will highlight veterans and military memorabilia.
This is the second year Iron Senergy has made a donation to the county’s recreation projects.
“Iron Senergy has been a member of this community for more than four decades, and we appreciate the importance of its recreation programs,” said Justin Thompson, CEO of Iron Senergy’s Cumberland Mine in the release. “We value the impact of these programs on the health and happiness of the families and kids of Greene County and are thankful that we can help make these programs and amenities more accessible.”
