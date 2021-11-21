Nearly 100 gallons of fuel was spilled following a tanker-truck collision in Morris Township over the weekend.
Morris Township Fire Department Chief Dave Dietrich said the call came in at 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 along Prosperity Pike and Cabin Road, where a tanker truck and a passenger car traveling north collided.
According to Dietrich, the tanker truck slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Cabin Road, and when the passenger car attempted to pass the truck, the car T-boned the truck, crushing the truck’s saddle tank on the passenger side.
Dietrich said the collision caused approximately 80 to 100 gallons of fuel to leak from the truck.
He added that responding fire departments were able to contain the fuel and plug the saddle tank to prevent the remaining fuel from leaking.
Only minor injuries were reported, and the names of those involved in the collision were not released.
Along with the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company, South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department responded along with the Washington County Hazardous Materials Response Team and McAdoo’s towing also assisted.
The tanker truck, said Dietrich, was hauling water to a water impoundment on Cabin Road.
