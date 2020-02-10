A division between Uniontown’s new mayor and other members of city council was made plain to see at council’s monthly meeting, both in votes and comments.
Mayor Bill Gerke and council member Joe Czuchan voted in favor of moving the time of monthly council meetings from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., beginning in April. Czuchan said the change would probably benefit constituents, giving them time to get to the meetings. Gerke said that people have requested that the meeting time be changed to make it easier for them to attend.
But council members Martin Gatti and Steve Visocky cast opposing votes, enough to keep the motion from passing in a 2-2 tally. Council member Joby Palumbo had left the meeting right before the motion was considered.
“I don’t know if, really, this is something that really needs to be done,” said Visocky, adding that a 5 p.m. starting time was better with his work schedule.
Gatti said he opposed changing the meeting time to 6 p.m. “for personal reasons.”
Council did agree without opposition to move its next meeting to Tues., March 10 at 5 p.m., changed from the first Tuesday of next month to accommodate Gerke, who said he would be out of town on March 3.
But several council members complained about what they said have been communication issues at City Hall since Gerke took over as mayor last month.
Visocky alleged that City Clerk Kim Marshall has been mistreated at City Hall.
“There should not be a witch hunt against somebody just because of their relation to someone,” Visocky said.
Marshall is the daughter of former Mayor Ed Fike and served as city clerk with Fike as mayor from 2008 through 2015 and again from 2018 through 2019. Republican challenger Gerke defeated Democratic incumbent Fike in November’s general election.
Visocky asked Gerke whether he communicates with Marshall or goes through Solicitor Tim Witt to pass information. Gerke said he “very seldom” does.
“I have nothing to say to her, and evidently she has nothing to say to me. Those are just the facts there, OK, Steve?” Gerke told Visocky. “She has nothing to say to me. I have nothing to say to her.”
Marshall did not comment other than to say she had every intention of working with Gerke when a meeting attendee told her it was her job to do so. Marshall declined further comment after the meeting.
“So it’s clear that the mayor and the city clerk are not going to communicate? That’s what’s happening here?” asked Gatti, a son-in-law of Fike. “ … It’s extremely juvenile. It’s going to have to get fixed, and I don’t know how you’ll even be able to operate. (Marshall has) 10-plus years of experience as city clerk, knows all the ins and outs of what we do. There’s got to be some communication.”
Visocky said that Marshall “does a good job.”
“I don’t think it’s fair the way she’s being treated,” Visocky said.
“It’s a two-way street,” Gerke replied.
In other business, council in a 3-2 vote approved appointing Michael George of MountainCreek Properties to the Uniontown Downtown Business District Authority board to fill the unexpired term of Donna Holdorf, whose resignation council accepted in December. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Gatti and Visocky opposed the appointment, but Palumbo, Czuchan and Gerke voted for it.
