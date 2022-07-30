Isabelle Tedrow was crowned Miss Rain Day 2022 at Waynesburg Central High School July 24.
Saturday, July 30, 2022 1:01 AM
Isabelle Tedrow was crowned Miss Rain Day 2022 at Waynesburg Central High School July 24.
Six young ladies from around Greene County competed in the 44th annual Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant, sponsored by Rain Day Scholarship Inc.
Tedrow is the 18-year-old daughter of Tarisa and Ken Tedrow of Jefferson. This fall she will be a freshman at California University of PA/PennWest.
Bryn Lahew, 15, daughter of Michell Shannon and Chay Lahew of Waynesburg, was named first runner-up, and Addie Palko, 14, daughter of Melissa and Tom Palko of Jefferson, second runner-up.
Contestants were judged on the basis of personal interview, sportswear, talent and evening gown competitions.
Award winners were: Lacey Ryan, who received the Kelly Smotzer Memorial Award; Morgan Ankrom, Rain Drop Award; Adysan Kern, Miss Personality, Remo Bertugli Memorial Award and Scholastic Achievement Award; Palko, Top Talent; Lahew, Top Interview, Rain Maker, Bryn Patton Smile Award and Pageantry Spirit Award; and Tedrow, John O’Hara Essay Award, Miss Photogenic, Top Sportwear, and Top Evening Gown.
Emily Bennett is the outgoing Miss Rain Day 2021.
Rain Day was celebrated Friday, July 29, in downtown Waynesburg.
