State police in Uniontown said two 18-year-old girls from Smithfield who were reported missing have been located.
Monday, August 14, 2023 5:06 PM
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 4:58 pm
Kaelynn and Kami Shaffer were reported missing on Monday morning by their mother, according to state police. Around 9 p.m. that day, police said they received a call from Kaelynn Schaffer, who told police she and her sister left their home on their own accord. State police in Erie responded to the address where the young women were and spoke to them, according to a release issued on Friday.
The girls told police they planned to leave home once they were legally adults, and did so.
