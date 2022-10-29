Construction on a Uniontown facility to help children aging out of foster care is set to begin next month.
Mission Place is a four-phase project through City Mission-Living Stones Inc. that will ultimately provide 16 to 20 units of permanent supporting housing by June 2023.
Dan Sochko, director of development for City Mission, said Mission Place is completed, it will consist of four buildings with one erected during each phase of the project.
“The first building will mostly focus on the youth aging out of foster care or who are in immediate threat of homelessness,” he said.
The estimated $1.2 million building will have four units, which is the goal for the remaining three buildings that will be constructed in later phases.
Over the past 30 years, Sochko said City Mission has worked in the Fayette County community to provide a continuum of housing options ranging from emergency shelter to permanent supportive housing for the county’s homeless.
Mission Place will provide permanent housing, and give its residents access to support services while they live independently.
Currently, City Mission offers 40 units of permanent supportive housing in various complexes in Uniontown, but those are continuously filled. Sochko said there is very little turnover in residents, and there’s a waiting list to get into the homes.
“There is a great need – not just in Fayette County, but throughout the state,” Sochko said.
Sochko said Mission Place will be a campus-like setting adjacent to the Gallatin School Living Centre. The centre is City Mission’s 30-unit housing and service complex that assists families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to self-sufficiency. City Mission was able to purchase about 1 acre of land adjoining the centre after a 2018 tornado badly damaged buildings at 186 and 187 N. Gallatin Ave.
Once the first building is completed, Mission Place’s residents will undergo a screening process, he said. The building will have on-property management and security staff, 24-hour digital-video recording of exterior property activity, nightly security checks and comprehensive fire, security and life-safety systems.
Sochko said because of increased construction and materials costs, City Mission cannot complete the entire project at once. Mission Place is being funded through various foundations along with private donors. City Mission is also undertaking its own fundraising for the project, with assistance from various other organizations.
“It takes a lot,” Sochko said, adding that anyone who would like to donate can do so by visiting www.citymissionfayette.org or by calling 724-439-0201.
A groundbreaking for the first building will take place on Nov. 15.
