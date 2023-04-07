A Monongahela man is facing multiple felony charges after he was accused of beating his girlfriend’s autistic 5-year-old son, causing severe facial injuries to the child.
Kacee Michael Richter, 27, is accused of causing extensive bruising to the boy’s face and neck while watching the child, who is non-verbal, last October while they were inside a New Eagle residence.
Police were notified of the alleged abuse after the child’s mother provided a video on Oct. 29 to her son’s autistic support teacher at Ringgold North Elementary School showing the boy had no injuries the day before. The school employee told the mother she should seek medical attention for him immediately, and he was eventually taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
“The severity and distribution of bruising to (the boy) is not consistent with the stated histories, and the injuries were inflicted and caused substantial pain at the time they were sustained,” Monongahela police wrote in court documents charging Richter.
Monongahela police said Richter was the only person with the boy downstairs in the Chess Street residence the night before his injuries were discovered.
Police charged Richter on Wednesday with felony counts of aggravated assault and child endangerment, along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment. No attorney was listed in the online court docket for Richter, who had not been arraigned as of Thursday afternoon.
