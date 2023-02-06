A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Monarch Diagnostic Services, which has served Uniontown and surrounding communities since March as a CLIA-approved, independent lab draw service. The lab accepts all insurance plans and offers services to all age groups. Services include routine blood work, urine collection, rapid/PCR COVID 19 swabs, PPD testing (1&2 step), QuantiFeron Gold test (TB), genetic testing and more. For more information, contact Laura Becker at 724-550-4035. From left are state Sen. Pat Stefano; Debra Evans-Rhodes, on behalf of Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr; employee Dawn Berdar; lab/office manager Laura Becke; Charlie Reckart, owner; Jessica Reckart, and Fayette Commissioners Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn.
