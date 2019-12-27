MONESSEN – City council closed a challenging year by passing a balanced budget, saying goodbye to several officials and welcoming their successors to city hall.
On Thursday, council unanimously approved a $5.25 million budget for 2020 with a tax rate of 43.11 mills. The new budget does not include a tax increase.
Acting mayor and council member Tony Orzechowski said council hopes to build on many accomplishments from 2019 as it moves into a new year.
“It was a very challenging year, but working closely, we managed to keep the city above water,” he said. “It is my hope that the citizens of Monessen feel confident there are leaders at city hall working hard every day to manage their hard-earned money.”
Orzechowski read a long list of milestones that helped to move the city forward, including addressing the state auditor general’s concerns for the police pension fund, settling the AFSME contract, completing demolitions along Donner Avenue and passing a forensic audit.
He also commended his fellow council members, along with Solicitor Joe Dalfonso and City Administrator Judith Taylor, for their dedication and commitment the past year. Orzechowski praised outgoing council member David Feehan for his dedication to the city.
“As a true Marine, you were always ready and willing to fold up your sleeves and jump in whenever you were needed,” said Orzechowski. “Although you will not be continuing on in 2020, I am sure you will help us to stay committed to a city you vowed to serve. I look forward to your valuable input.”
Feehan is being replaced by Donald Gregor, who won a seat on council during the recent election.
Orzechowski also thanked outgoing controller Wayne Vlasic for his service to the city. Vlasic, who was recently elected as a magisterial district judge, is being replaced by Maria Scuteri, who will fulfill Vlasic’s unexpired term of office.
In other business, the council:
n Accepted the resignation of Lt. Michael Keleman from the Monessen Police Department, effective Feb. 1, 2020
n Hired John Cole Frederick as a part-time police officer and Kimberly Farkas as an accounts and finance clerk
n Appointed Brooke Farmer to the Mon Valley Sewage Authority; Kathleen Mappas, Fred Natale and Angelo Loulis to the Monessen Public Library Board; Louis Mavrakis to the Redevelopment Authority; Candace Kelly to the Refuse Authority; and Marc Bellora to the City Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.