A Monessen man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during an argument.
Marcel Taylor, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief on Friday.
According to court paperwork, Monessen Police responded to McKee Avenue at 12:52 a.m. March 21 for a report of a man carrying a firearm and fighting with a woman on the street.
The man was reported to be walking away from the scene and was not present when police arrived.
Police said they were stopped by Emily Yohe, who told them that she and Taylor used to be in a relationship and he came to see her.
When they started arguing outside her home, Yohe told police, Taylor slammed her head on the sidewalk, and when she ran back to her home, he pulled a gun and pointed it at her.
Yohe also told police that Taylor threw a cinder block into the back window of her vehicle, shattering it, according to court paperwork.
While Yohe was speaking to police, Taylor called her twice. Police said she put the call on the phone's speaker and officers heard Taylor say he wasn't going to shoot her, but was going to shoot the window of her vehicle.
During the call, Taylor also asked Yohe if she was going to have him arrested or let him pay for the damaged window, police said.
When Yohe asked Taylor where he was, he only stated that he wasn't around.
A summons has been issued for Taylor to report for a preliminary hearing scheduled at 10:15 a.m. June 26 before Magisterial District Judge Wayne Vlasic.
