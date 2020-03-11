A Monessen man was charged with felony assault after he allegedly beat a woman while she was sleeping in bed.
Michael Anthony Pace, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Herbert Mitchell on Wednesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Monessen Police responded to Pace's home along Schoonmaker Avenue at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic incident and spoke with Taylor Harrison, who told them Pace punched her in the head and face while she was in bed sleeping.
Police noticed that Harrison seem disoriented, had a visible limp, bloody abrasions on her right elbow and a large orbital contusion on the side of her left eye and temple.
Harrison told paramedics that she could not see out of her left eye and had a pain in her neck and side, police noted.
She was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for emergency evaluation and care.
Pace is lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. March 27.
