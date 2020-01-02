A Monessen man was gassed out of his home by police on New Year’s Eve after he barricaded himself inside, police said.
Monessen police said they went to the home of Jason G. Johnson, 47, to serve a protection-from-abuse order on him around 3 p.m., but Johnson told police he would not come to the door of his Westmoreland Drive home.
City police Chief Jim Smith called Johnson, who allegedly threatened Smith and the officers there, reportedly telling the chief he knows where he lives, and would “empty a clip into a cop if they try and take me out.”
Johnson’s ex-girlfriend also told police that Johnson stole her 9mm handgun.
The State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was notified and responded to the scene. Around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 1, the SERT team gassed the residence and extracted Johnson with minor injury.
Police searched the residence and found drug paraphernalia and marijuana, a handgun magazine, the 9mm handgun and four small-breed dogs that were taken by a local kennel.
Authorities said they were concerned about Johnson’s behavior, noting in the 48 hours before his arrest, they were called for six separate incidents involving him. An affidavit of probable cause indicated during that two-day time frame, Johnson caused a disturbance at the city’s Rite Aid; confronted three younger patrons at By George Restaurant and told responding police that he wouldn’t be “punked” by anyone; had a dispute with a neighbor; threw items from his home into the driveway during a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend; walked in and out of traffic; and jumped in front of a vehicle.
Police noted in court paperwork that Johnson had been becoming more hostile and aggressive toward law enforcement and residents after making a shrine in the woods on city property without permission.
He faces charges of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and multiple charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, cruelty to animals, harassment and disorderly conduct were filed against
Johnson will be arraigned at a later date.
