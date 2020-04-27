Police are searching for a Monessen man who allegedly escaped them during a pursuit on Route 43 in Fayette County on Friday night.
Aliziah Isiah Feliberty, 20, of Delaware Street was identified by his Florida Department of Corrections identification card, and a Closetmaid, Belle Vernon, employee identification, both of which he reportedly left in the vehicle after fleeing on foot.
Police said Feliberty was spotted driving a Buick Lacrosse north without a brake light near mile marker 18 at about 6:30 p.m. When a state police trooper turned on his lights and sirens, Feliberty allegedly accelerated to 107 mph, turned in the opposite direction in Republic, and continued driving more than 100 mph.
State police set spike strips near mile marker 21, which caused Feliberty to slow down to about 70 mph, though he continued driving, according to court paperwork.
Police said he lost control of his vehicle near the toll booth in Menallen Township and fled on foot, jumping the barriers and crossing both lanes of the road before running into the woods.
Police said the car smelled of marijuana, and they located his IDs with photos that appeared to match the person they saw running. State police canvassed the area, but did not apprehend Feliberty.
He was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt, and authorities described him as a black male weighing 145 pounds, 5-feet 11-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.
Feliberty is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest and summary citations including violation of the disease prevention and control act and dozens of traffic violations. Charges were filed Saturday before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.