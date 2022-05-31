The superintendent of the Monessen School District is facing charges including indecent exposure and public drunkenness after allegedly being caught engaged in a sex act in the parking lot of a Charleroi apartment complex.
Dr. Leanne Spazak, 55, of State Street, Charleroi, also faces a charge of open lewdness as well as summary offenses of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Tuesday.
According to court records, at about 11:10 p.m. May 22, Charleroi police were called to the parking lot of the Nathan Goff Apartment complex on Middleland Avenue after a 911 caller reportedly saw Spazak and Robert Cappelli, 61, of Jacobs Street, Confluence, inside a red pickup truck.
Police arrived and found the two engaged in a sex act in the truck's back seat, the complaint states. Both had a strong odor of alcohol on their breath, according to court documents.
Police confiscated a gun, registered to Cappelli, that was found on the front seat, but told him he could retrieve it the following morning, the complaint states.
Cappelli, who faces the same charges as Spazak, allegedly told police he did not think anyone would be watching, according to court paperwork.
Monessen School Board President Doreen Smith did not respond to a request seeking comment Tuesday. Messages for Spazak and Phil DiLucente, Spazak's attorney, were also not returned.
The school district did release a statement on its website that stated the board was aware of the charges.
"By all accounts at this time, Dr. Spazak has not been charged with any offense involving her presence on school grounds or in connection with the performance of her duties as a superintendent," the statement reads. "Therefore, neither the board of school directors nor district administration can comment on the matter at this time.
"The district does, however, want to publicly state that the safety, education and building of character of the students of the Monessen City School District are matters that cannot and will not be compromised under any circumstance. Appropriate actions to address this particular situation will be considered and taken as more information becomes available and this matter proceeds through the proper legal channels."
Spazak worked as a teacher in the district prior to being hired as Monessen's superintendent in 2014. In November 2020, the school board unanimously renewed her contract for five years. Her current contract is set to expire in January 2026.
The charges were filed via summons. Preliminary hearings are tentatively scheduled for July 7 at 10:15 a.m.
