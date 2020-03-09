Charges were filed against a Monessen woman who allegedly pointed a gun at a man during an argument.
Lynn M. Karol, 54, was charged with aggravated assault—attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment on Monday in Westmoreland County.
Monessen Police were dispatched to her home on Westmoreland Drive for a report of a domestic incident at 9:19 p.m. Sunday.
Police spoke with the alleged victim, Mark Smida, who said he took Karol’s house key from her while they were arguing and locked her out of the house when she stepped outside.
Smida let Karol back into the house after she started kicking at the door, police said, and the two continued to fight. Police said Karol pushed over a Christmas tree and when Smida went to pick it up, she pushed him into a corner and injured his arm.
Police alleged she then went into another room, retrieved a handgun and pointed it at him.
Police said the gun was registered to Karol. She was arraigned and is free on $5,000 unsecured bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.