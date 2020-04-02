Charges have been filed against a Monessen woman after she allegedly swung a butcher knife at someone.
Aimee Susanne McGuire, 51, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person on Thursday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Monessen police were dispatched to a home on Rostraver Road at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic with weapons call.
When police arrived, the alleged victim, Taft Jones, along with two witnesses, told police that McGuire allegedly grabbed Jones’ neck with her fingernails and then grabbed a butcher knife and started swinging it at Jones.
Police observed scratches on Jones’ neck consistent with fingernail scratches.
EMS was called to treat Jones.
When police spoke to McGuire, she told them Jones grabbed her breast, and she grabbed his neck to get him off of her, but she said she didn’t remember if she had a knife or not.
McGuire is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Westmoreland County Magisterial District Judge Wayne Vlassic at 10 a.m. April 10.
