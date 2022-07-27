Monkeypox

Associated Press

A man receives a vaccine against Monkeypox. Since the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the U.S. in May, the disease has spread rapidly. On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control reported 3,487 monkeypox cases nationwide, 10 times the number of cases reported last month.

 Associated Press

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, and the Biden administration is considering pronouncing monkeypox a national health emergency.

