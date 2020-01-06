MONONGAHELA – The city is beginning a new decade with new leadership.
During a reorganization meeting on Monday, Greg Garry was sworn in as the new mayor for Monongahela. Garry, who previously served as the city’s treasurer, is replacing Bob Kepics, who retired last month.
City Clerk Carole Foglia also administrated the oath of office to incumbent council members Ken Kulak and Daryl Miller. In addition, Roy Sarver was sworn in as the city’s new treasurer.
“I want to express my thanks to all the voters for electing me to office,” said Garry. “I ask for God’s help in carrying out the duties of mayor.”
Council approved Garry’s recommendation to appoint each council member to serve as director of a committee, including Kulak, accounts & finance; Miller, streets & improvements; William “Rusty” Polinoli, parks & property; and Claudia Williams, public safety. Garry will serve as director of public affairs.
Todd Pappasergi will continue to serve as solicitor for the city.
