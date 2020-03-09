MONONGAHELA – While no COVID-19 cases have been reported locally, Monongahela council members discussed emergency preparations should the novel coronavirus hit closer to home.
On Monday, council talked through how the city could minimize potential disruptions to services in the event of a local outbreak. Mayor Greg Garry said he felt it was better to be proactive.
“The coronavirus probably won’t affect too many people in this room, but it could,” said Garry. “My concern is how we will continue with the business of the city.”
Garry suggested placing a box in city hall, where people could leave their tax returns. He also recommended setting up videoconferencing technology to protect city workers.
“It is important to protect staff from being exposed to the virus, if COVID-19 becomes more widespread,” he said.
Solicitor Todd Pappasergi told council members that he is not aware of any other local communities implementing an emergency response plan, but said it was a good idea for Monongahela to be ready in the event an outbreak occurs.
“The mayor’s point on being prepared is good,” he said. “Anyone who is sick should stay at home. But at the same time, we only have a few office staff and if they would become ill, that would put a crimp on city operations. We need to be proactive.”
Council members also recommended that staff should use gloves when handling mail and clean their hands with hand sanitizer.
