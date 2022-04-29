A Monongahela man reportedly told state police he fled from them because he didn’t want to get a ticket for speeding on his motorcycle.
But when Matthew Neidermeyer, 41, realized the legal trouble he could get in for that was even greater, he said he “was already committed” to that plan, so he kept going, according to police.
Neidermeyer was charged Tuesday with fleeing or eluding police and received 25 traffic citations for a March 30 chase that started in Perryopolis, hit speeds of 123 mph, and was ultimately called off by police because they were concerned for the safety of other motorists.
Police said they tried to pull Neidermeyer over around 9 p.m. when they saw him going nearly 30 mph over the posted speed limit on Route 51. A complaint filed in the case alleged he rode off toward North Union Township, at one point riding on the wrong side of Route 51. Police called off the chase after he got onto Route 40.
Troopers were able to get the license plate number for the motorcycle and found it was registered to Neidermeyer, who didn’t have a motorcycle license.
The next day, police went to Neidermeyer’s home and found him backing out of his driveway in an SUV. When police asked to talk about what happened the previous night, Neidermeyer sighed and asked if they could speak in his house, according to the complaint.
“I asked (Neidermeyer) what had happened last night and he stated that he thought about pulling over but did not want to get a ticket so he started to flee,” Trooper Charles Hassenfeldt wrote. “He then realized that he would probably get in more trouble for fleeing than if he just stopped but he ‘was already committed’ so he could not just give up.”
Neidermeyer showed police the motorcycle in the garage and it matched the motorcycle police had chased.
When police told Neidermeyer he would receive charges in the mail, he reportedly said, “I know I’m guilty.”
He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, as well as 25 traffic citations.
He’s awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic.
