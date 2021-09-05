A Monongahela man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Eric Allard, 50, had 12,088 images and 16 videos depicting child pornography on electronic devices seized from his home on Nov. 27, 2017.
Allard, sentenced Thursday, will also serve 10 years of supervised release.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman commended Homeland Security Investigations and the Monongahela Police Department for the investigation leading to Allard’s arrest.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
