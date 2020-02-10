MONONGAHELA – City officials are close to finalizing a land bank agreement with Washington County.
During council’s workshop meeting on Monday, Solicitor Todd Pappasergi said that the land bank solicitor is reviewing a draft of the agreement, which includes a proposal for the city’s initial and annual contribution fees.
Pappasergi said the city wants to defer making contributions to the county until a property is sold and brought back onto the tax rolls. Under terms of the proposed agreement, Monongahela will pay an initial contribution of $3,000, followed by a $1,000 annual contribution fee.
In other business:
n Pappasergi told council members that he has completed a draft of an employee handbook for city staff. The handbook will include an appendix with job descriptions for key city supervisory personnel, including the police chief, code enforcement officer, rental inspector, tax collector and street foreman. Pappasergi will distribute the draft to council members at the next regular meeting.
n Mayor Greg Gerrity said council is expected to select a new full-time police officer at its regular meeting Wednesday. Two candidates for the position are under consideration.
n Councilman William “Rusty” Polinoli said Monongahela will host the 2020 Veteran’s Day Parade. The council is expected to discuss how much money to allocate for the parade.
n Polinoli also said that the city will be installing barriers alongside a driveway that leads to the Monongahela Aquatorium. Trucks have been dredging up mud while driving onto the ground.
