A burglary at a German Township home earlier this month resulted in more than $40,000 worth of firearms and valuables being stolen from the residence.
The resident told state police he returned to his College Avenue home Dec. 19 and found his Winchester safe containing 16 guns and other precious items dragged out of the residence.
In addition to the firearms, numerous gold and silver coins worth $20,000 were taken, along with a one-ounce gold bar worth more than $1,800. The burglar also took an iPad and three pockets watches worth a combined $1,500, state police said. The safe itself, which could hold 20 to 30 guns, was worth $1,900, bringing the total cost of the heist to $43,159.
State police Trooper Kaylee Barnhart, spokesperson for the barracks near Uniontown, said the safe was “physically dragged” from the residence overnight while the homeowner was away. She said the large amount of items stolen from a single safe makes it one of the larger heists the barracks have investigated.
“That’s one of the bigger ones we’ve seen,” Barnhart said.
The state police’s forensic services team investigated the burglary, but there is no description of the person or people who burglarized the house and took the safe, nor is there information on the vehicle used in the heist.
Barnhart asked anyone with information on the burglary or home surveillance videos along College Avenue dating back to Dec. 19 to contact state police at 724-439-7111.
