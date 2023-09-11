Fayette Gives group shot

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Fayette Gives distributed $581,589 to 88 local charities as a result of its November day-of-giving event in 2022. The day-of-giving event is now accepting check donations to benefit the 92 nonprofits participating this year.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Those who wish to contribute to any of the 92 nonprofits taking part in Fayette Gives through a check donation prior to the Nov. 9 day-of-giving event are now able to do so.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.