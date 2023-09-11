Those who wish to contribute to any of the 92 nonprofits taking part in Fayette Gives through a check donation prior to the Nov. 9 day-of-giving event are now able to do so.
“It’s encouraging to see the growth of Fayette Gives, and we hope it continues as more and more charities take advantage of this special ‘day of giving,’” said Renee Couser, executive director of the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC), which hosts Fayette Gives.
The event, which has raised $1.3 million over the last three years, supports local charities and engages the community in philanthropy through a 12-hour fundraising marathon. The number of participating nonprofits has consistently grown, from 43 in 2020 to the nearly 100 taking part this year.
Under the “charity search” portion of the Fayette Gives website, CFFC breaks the nonprofits down by category, and provides information about each charity so that donors can see what each does in the community.
This year, 13 new nonprofits are participating, including Camp Carmel, Team Ian Charities, Wildlife Conservancy of South Connellsville Pa., Love Fayette, Brownsville Education Foundation, Live 4 Tomorrow Today, Friends of the Uniontown Public Library, Foundation for Christian Counseling, Honeys Helping Hands Corp., Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, One Voice One Community, Fayette County Firefighters Association Inc. and Joel 2 Missions Inc.
On Nov. 9, donors can go onto the website to donate in real time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. But, said Couser, those who would prefer to donate by check before that day can do so via a contribution form linked on the homepage of fayettegives.org. The form lists all of the participating nonprofits, and gives a space for the amount a donor wishes to dedicate to each. Couser said the minimum donation is $25 for each charity.
The form also includes information about how to prepare the check, and where to send it.
Couser said the number of check and online donations have been split pretty evenly each year. In 2022, about $300,000 of the $581,589 raised for the 88 participating charities came from check donations.
She added that in the next two months, CFFC will be processing check donations on a rolling basis, and the public will see how much was raised when the leaderboards go live online on Nov. 9.
“All of the money raised through Fayette Gives will be used to benefit Fayette County,” Couser said. “Thanks to the many generous people of Fayette County and beyond, a total of $1,315,892 has been raised through Fayette Gives in the first three years.”
As in prior years, donations to charities will be boosted by a prorated percentage of the Fayette Gives bonus pool, which is made possible by several sponsors. Early donations must be received at the CFFC office, 5 South Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, by 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 to make the chosen charities eligible for bonus pool money.
