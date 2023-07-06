Marshall’s Monuments, the 158-year-old monument company located in Uniontown, has been a part of Frank Mulich’s family for a long time.
“My dad started down here in 1952, I believe,” said Mulich. “I started working down here in ‘74.”
Now the longtime business is entrusted to the care of a new family: the Ciaccias. Mulich, who took ownership of the company in 1993, is ready to retire after decades of hard work.
“We’ve got big shoes to fill,” said Nick Ciaccia, one of the new co-owners of the company.
According to its website, Marshall’s is “the oldest monument company east of the Mississippi,” and has created and supplied cemetery monuments for Western Pennsylvania since its establishment in 1865.
Cathy Ciaccia, who previously worked for four years under Mulich, will now co-own the company together with her eldest son, Nick Ciaccia, and her brother, Danny Asmonga.
Jake Ciaccia, her youngest son, will take the role of general manager.
From accounting to crafting the monuments, Jake Ciaccia is learning to wear the many hats required of him to run a family business.
“It’s a lot of weight on my shoulders to be honest,” said Jake Ciaccia. “From the standpoint of the quality of this business that has been established in the past 40-some years with Frank, I’d like to continue that, and if anything, make it better than it already was.”
Mulich himself feels “both happy and sad” to part ways with the company he’s worked at for so long.
“It’s been a lot of burden on me by myself,” said Mulich.
Thankfully, Jake Ciaccia won’t bear that burden alone. He has a team guiding him while he adjusts to his new position: his older brother, his uncle and Mulich, who will stay on as a consultant at the company for the next three to six months.
“Right now with Frank still being here, I’m kind of working under him as his apprentice,” said Jake Ciaccia. “After he retires, I will be full-fledged running this place.”
Alongside the change in ownership, Marshall’s Monuments will undergo technological improvements over the next 12- 24 months. Prospective upgrades include new CAT programs, printers, artwork and sandblasting machines.
Despite the inevitable changes that accompany such a transition, the family plans to maintain the high standards established by Mulich.
“It’s tough to make something that’s been in the business so long better, but we want to strive to make it better and more convenient for our customers,” said Nick Ciaccia.
Marshall’s Monuments will continue to serve Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland, Washington and Allegheny counties; however, that’s not an exhaustive list.
“We’ll service anywhere as long as we’re able to get to it,” said Nick Ciaccia.
He said his family places great importance on providing excellent service to their customers, especially during such a difficult time. Compassion is essential in this industry.
“Death in the family is very tough,” said Nick Ciaccia. “We want to be there to answer any questions you might need.”
