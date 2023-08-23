State police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Morgan Township man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2013.
Morgan Township man faces charges in sexual assault case
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, August 24, 2023 12:14 AM
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 12:06 am
Thursday, August 24, 2023 12:14 AM
State police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Morgan Township man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2013.
James Timothy Riley, 24, would have been 13 to 14 years old at the time of incidents alleged in a criminal complaint police filed Monday.
According to the complaint, investigators interviewed the victim in May 2022. The victim described how Riley assaulted her when she was about 7 to 8 years old at a Morgan Township home. She told police it happened multiple times over the course of about two months.
Riley faces felony charges for the rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and indecent exposure. He has not been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.