A Morgantown, West Virginia, man was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Alexa Randolph, 32, formerly of Fairchance
Gary Donald Smith II, 60, was arraigned before Magistrate Ron Bane and is being held without bail at the North Central Regional Jail, where he awaits his preliminary hearing. He is the paternal grandfather of Randolph’s 5-year-old son.
Authorities said the investigation revealed that Randolph’s vehicle, where she was discovered dead on Jan. 29, was dropped off at the Walmart located at 75 Retail Circle in Morgantown at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Jan. 28, and the suspect left on foot.
Investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed someone walking on Grafton Road on the evening of Jan. 28 to contact the Monongalia County sheriff’s office detectives division at 304-291-7218.
Randolph, a graduate of Albert-Gallatin Area High School, is the daughter of Gregory Randolph of Uniontown. She attended West Virginia University and was a sales account manager for a national industry supply company.
Randloph’s obituary described her as “a breath of fresh air to all blessed by her presence,” noting she spent countless hours playing with her young son.
Her family is planning a celebration of life at a later date, and asks anyone who would like to be contacted about the event to reach out to the Goldsboro-Fabry Funeral Home in Fairchace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.