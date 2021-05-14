A Morgantown, West Virginia, man was charged in a string of Fayette County burglaries that occurred in 2016.
Delmas Wayne Downey II, 37, allegedly burglarized Subway at Chalk Hill Plaza in Farmington, Bullfeather’s Bar in Smithfield, the 40 & 8 Club in Smithfield and Blondie’s Roadhouse in Uniontown between Sept. 30 and Oct. 16, 2016.
During the robbery at Subway, Downey allegedly broke the glass door, but did not take anything. At Bullfeather’s Bar, Downey allegedly stole an air conditioning unit and the cash register, totaling $2,867. From the 40 & 8 Club, he allegedly stole a cash register with $800 in it. Police said he stole a cash register with $50 in and a six-pack of beer from Blondie’s Roadhouse.
Downey is charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief.
On March 29, Downey was sentenced in Monongalia County, West Virginia, for a string of burglaries that occurred during the same time frame as the ones in Fayette, according to court paperwork. State police did not indicate a reason for the delay in charging Downey, who has not yet been arraigned on the Fayette County charges.
