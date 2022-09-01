State police alleged a West Virginia man was driving under the influence of Xanax when he hit a couple on a motorcycle in Georges Township, seriously injuring both of them.
Robert F. Lambert III, 47, of Morgantown hit a motorcycle driven by Steve Hlatky around 10:15 a.m. on June 25. At the time, Hlatky and his wife, who was his passenger on the bike, were riding with a convoy of motorcycles on Morgantown Road. Both were flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries.
Police interviewed Hlatky on July 6, and he told troopers he had significant injuries, including staples to his head, broken ribs and an initial brain bleed. Hlatky said his wife had a significant brain injury and was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital to a skilled nursing facility. Her name was not included in court paperwork.
One of the members of the convoy told police a truck, which was driven by Lambert, was driving on Morgantown Road when it pulled over to the right side of the road. The motorcyclists believed he was allowing them to pass, but the pickup then re-crossed the fog line and went into the other lane of traffic, striking the motorcycle the Hlatkys were riding.
Police interviewed Lambert at the scene, and he reportedly told them he was trying to make a U-turn and signaled with his left turn signal that he was going to do so. Police said Lambert showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, and was taken to have his blood drawn.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday. He faces two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and numerous vehicle violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.