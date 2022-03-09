A Morris Township woman who faces charges in connection with a fatal crash last October turned herself in to Greene County Regional Police Tuesday morning.
Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of 373 Andrews Road, is accused of neglecting to take prescribed medication to treat epilepsy and Type 2 diabetes, which police say led to the accident that killed mail carrier Chad Varner, 49, of Spraggs.
“Ms. Phillips did the honorable thing by turning herself in to the Greene County Regional Police Department this morning, Greene County District Attorney David Russo said. “It is very disheartening that so many people’s lives have been destroyed over something that could have been prevented. I will be looking over this case diligently and will prosecute it appropriately.”
According to court records, on Oct. 25, Phillips had a seizure when the vehicle she was driving went off the road at 180 Andrews Road in Morris Township and struck Varner. The charges against her include felonies of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and tampering with public records.
“Today is the beginning of a lengthy legal process that I hope can bring some closure to an unfortunate chapter for the Varner family. My heart goes out to everyone in my community that has suffered from this unnecessary tragedy,” said Greene County Regional Police Chief William DeForte.
Phillips was arraigned before District Judge David Balint. She was released after posting $10,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
According to Russo, Phillips will not be allowed to drive.
“We became aware that she was still driving, and I asked the magistrate to place a bond restriction preventing her from driving while on bond,” Russo said.
Phillips is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. March 23. Online court records show she is being represented by a public defender.
