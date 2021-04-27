Last October, LaKeesha Thomas lost her son when he was fatally shot in Uniontown, and a 2-year-old boy lost his father.
On Oct. 10, William Brown was killed while sitting in a car on Evans Street. Thomas said her family continues to seek answers about what happened and who shot him.
“He didn’t deserve to get his life taken,” Thomas said. “My son was only 27 years old when he died. He still had a lot of life to live. Not only did they take him from us; they took him from my grandbaby too.”
Thomas said her grandson has forever lost the chance to grow up with his dad, a McKeesport resident, beside him.
“My grandson only knew him for a little while,” she said. “We can tell him how great of a dad he was, but I would’ve loved for him to experience it other than us just telling him.”
Reliable, funny, stubborn, respectable and loving are words Thomas said she will use to describe Brown to her grandson to help him understand who his father was.
Thomas said her son was family oriented and well-loved. He called his grandmother weekly to check on her and spoke to his mother almost daily. He also had a good rapport with other members of his large family.
Every two weeks, Thomas said she calls Uniontown City Police to see if there are any updates. The answer, however, remains the same: police have nothing new to report, but continue to look for the person responsible.
“We’re receiving tips here and there, and our investigator in this matter is very tenacious,” Lt. Tom Kolencik, of Uniontown City Police said. “There are people that know stuff about this that are just unwilling at this time to come forward, and it’s our hope that that does change.”
Thomas is working with Fayette County Crime Stoppers to offer a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the shooting. She is hopeful that by keeping the case in the news, someone may come forward with information that will help ease their family’s pain.
“I would just ask them to please come forward with any information that could possibly lead to this person’s arrest,” she said. “I know it’s not an easy thing to do that, but when you’re on the other side, you aren’t trying to hear that. You’re just trying to do all that you have to do to get justice for your child.”
Thomas said getting that closure and getting justice for her son would mean the world to her and the rest of the family.
“It’ll give me some kind of closure that the perpetrator is in jail, and we’ll feel safe as well,” she said. “I feel like, as a mom, I’ve always been there for William to help him, and with this, there is nothing I can do to bring him back, but I can seek justice for him.”
Anyone with information about Brown’s death is asked to call Uniontown police at 724-430-2929 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.
