A Dunbar woman is looking for tips on the whereabouts of her daughter, who has been missing for two weeks.
“I’m hoping and praying to find her alive,” said Karen West of her daughter, Keisha Hottinger. “At least to know she’s alive and her whereabouts.”
Hottinger, 26, is homeless and is a drug addict, according to her mother. West said she regularly speaks to Hottinger on the phone, but was told that Hottinger’s phone was broken in a fight.
“She’s not stable enough to make good decisions and gets herself in bad and dangerous situations, and I feel that’s happening right now,” West said.
Since West started passing out flyers and making posts on Facebook, she has received tips that her daughter was seen around the Super 8 motel and the Ramada Inn, both in Uniontown. On Saturday, someone reported seeing her the day before, walking along Madison Avenue off of Lincoln Street in Uniontown, carrying a blue duffel bag.
West said she filed a missing person report with the state police, and has been going out daily to follow up on tips, visiting locations where Hottinger has been seen.
Hottinger is 5 feet, 9 inches and has dirty blonde hair. She has a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her wrist and one that says “BEEP” on her thumb.
Anyone with any information about Hottinger can contact West at 412-872-8969, her brother Thomas West at 724-802-5209 or state police at 724-439-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.