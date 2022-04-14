A McClellandtown mother who reportedly told police that she knew her severely malnourished daughter was living in filth, but did not remove the baby or her sister, has been granted bond.
On Wednesday, Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock granted Haylee L. Arnold, 23, $20,000 straight cash bail on six charges of aggravated assault and two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
The request came from her attorney, Brent Peck, who, also requested and was granted a continuance for her preliminary hearing. Peck told Shimshock he had had just been assigned to the case, and needed time to prepare and meet with prosecutors.
When Arnold was arraigned on the charges on Feb. 16, she was denied bond.
Police initially filed charges in January against 26-year-old Keith Kalbaugh of Smithfield after he called for an ambulance when the younger of the two daughters he shared with Arnold was unresponsive. Arriving medics found no pulse on the 22-month-old girl and said she was “ice cold” to the touch. Medical staff at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital said the baby was hypothermic, and she was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Kalbaugh allegedly ignored the baby as well as the couple’s 3-year-old daughter to play video games, and kept the baby in a playpen and locked the 3-year-old in her room at a house littered with garbage, decaying food and animal feces.
While Arnold had not lived at the house since September 2020, she told police she visited the girls there two to four times weekly. She was last at the home 27 hours before Kalbaugh found the baby unresponsive, police said.
Arnold reportedly told authorities she was aware of their physical conditions and their living conditions. She told police she offered to clean, but Kalbaugh got angry.
Peck said that Arnold was employed prior to her arrest, she has family in the area, is not a flight risk and has no prior record.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said if bond is set for Arnold, there are conditions that first need to be met.
If she is released, Bower said that Arnold should be put on house arrest with electronic monitoring, is to have no contact with either of her two children, must report to adult probation once a week for a drug test, is to have no alcohol and cannot contact Kalbaugh or any of his family members.
Shimshock asked Arnold if she understood and had any questions, and Arnold asked if she could contact the county Children and Youth Services. Bower said if she wants to contact CYS, she would need to contact him first, as she’s to have no contact with her children.
Peck said Arnold agreed to the conditions. She will remain lodged in Fayette County Prison unless she is able to make bail.
Kalbaugh is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $500,000; his charges were held for trial earlier this year.
A new preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled for Arnold.
