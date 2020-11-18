A visiting judge denied a motion to suppress statements a former Uniontown attorney made while state police were conducting a search warrant at his Uniontown office in January.
Tancredi Calabrese Sr., 33, of Tyler Court is accused of creating a shell company to launder money for a purported drug dealer. He was approached by a confidential informant, who gave him $5,000 to help organize a business that appeared legitimate, police alleged. Investigators obtained recorded conversations between the informant and Calabrese, and said he took steps toward creating the shell company and acknowledged what he was doing was illegal.
Calabrese’s attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, contends that his client was entrapped. He said his client has never laundered money, and the lead investigator, Craig Yauch, previously testified he did not have evidence Calabrese had done so in the past.
After police obtained the recordings, they obtained a search warrant to collect evidence at his office, Calabrese Legal Services at 78 East Main Street, which they served Jan. 28. Shaffer contended Wednesday any statements Calabrese made to state police during the warrant service should be suppressed because he was not read his rights.
Yauch testified Calabrese was not detained and not handcuffed, but that he was told he should have an officer with him if he moved around the office. He said Calabrese was not read his rights “verbatim,” but that he was asked if he understood his rights.
Calabrese contended he was not free to go and testified he was within arm’s reach of a trooper at all times.
“Under no circumstances was I free to leave,” he said.
Shaffer argued the search constituted a “custodial detention,” which requires that a person hear their Miranda Warnings, because his client did not feel he was free to leave and because of the lengthy process in downloading records during the warrant service.
Visiting Judge Thomas Ling denied the motion, saying the search “raises no higher than investigative detention,” which does not require a person hear their Miranda Warnings. He added that based on case law, it cannot be assumed that a person knows his or her rights based on background or occupation, such as working as an attorney or a police officer. Since Calabrese was not detained, he ruled his statements should not be suppressed.
“His movements were not encumbered. He was never told he was free to leave, but he was never told he had to stay,” Ling said.
Shaffer said after the hearing he plans to appeal the ruling.
The investigation began in June 2018 when the FBI Mon Valley office received a tip claiming Calabrese offered to clean his money while representing him in a misdemeanor case.
The tip prompted the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to secure a confidential informant, who agreed to contact the Calabrese about starting a business and laundering money in October 2019. The informant told Calabrese he sold powder cocaine and wanted to launder $200,000 through a deck business, according to court documents.
Calabrese was temporarily suspended as an attorney pending a state Supreme Court order in March, pending the conclusion of the case. He is charged with with dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal attempt to deal in the proceeds of unlawful activities, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records. Calabrese is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
