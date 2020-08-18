A man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Uniontown Friday evening.
The man, 29-year-old James M. Casper of Uniontown, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. The accident occurred at Fayette and Iowa streets at about 4:20 p.m.
“As of today, I was told he was in surgery and is listed in serious condition,” Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said. “On behalf of our department, we are all praying for a fast and full recovery.”
The driver of the car, Ewanda Royster, 69, of Uniontown was treated on the scene for an arm injury. Uniontown City Police Department is continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.
“We are currently ascertaining video from businesses in the area and still conducting interviews with potential witnesses,” Kolencik said.
He thanked the Uniontown City Fire Department and Fayette EMS for their assistance on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kolencik at the police department at 724-430-2929.
