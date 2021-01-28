A Mount Morris man was charged Wednesday with allegedly sending multiple files of child pornography through email and social media.
Richard Neil Duvall, 53, faces counts of child pornography, dissemination of photos or film of child sex acts and criminal use of communication facility for allegedly distributing the videos through his Yahoo email account, as well as Discord and Snapchat.
Duvall admitted to police Jan. 7 that he viewed, possessed and shared child pornography, according to court paperwork. Police reported he showed them he had child pornography saved to his laptop.
While reviewing his cellphone, police also reported they found communication about sexual contact with children. Duvall denied having sexual contact with children but said he has engaged in sexual actions with animals, court filings indicated.
Forensic analysis revealed child pornography located on his cell phone, laptop and an SD card found in the laptop. Photos confirming Duvall’s statement concerning contact with animals was also found, and he was charged with sexual intercourse with animals in addition to his other charges.
Duvall is being held at the Greene County Prison, with bail set at $200,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
