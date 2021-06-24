A Mount Morris man who was an employee at a cremation services facility is accused of assisting in the theft of a van with cadavers inside last month.
After further investigation into the May 9 incident, state police in Waynesburg allege that Kevin Michael Ruffner, 42, gave William Burghy, 36, of Dilliner, a key to Wilbert Funeral Services Inc.’s secured garage housing the van at 123 Mechanic St., Perry Township.
Ruffner initially told police that his key and other items were stolen from his home prior to the theft. After receiving new evidence, including text messages between Ruffner and Burghy, police determined the two were working together, according to court documents.
Prior to the recovery of the van with its contents at BFS Foods along Gas Company Road in Perry Township, Ruffner texted Burghy, “... if you get caught (I’m) saying you took the keys at some point,” the complaint states. During an interview, police said Ruffner admitted writing the text.
Although Ruffner was employed by Wilbert Funeral Services, managers there said he had no authority to provide access to the premises to Burghy or to use or lend any business vehicles, court paperwork said.
Ruffner is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, disorderly conduct, falsely incriminating another person, reporting an offense that did not occur and three counts of abuse of corpse. He is in Greene County Prison on $7,500 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
Similar charges were filed against Burghy on May 17.
