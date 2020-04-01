Police were called to a home in Perry Township, Greene County Monday night for a report of a man with a shotgun threatening to shoot people, officials said.
Greene County Regional Police arrested James L. King, 36, who was found at the Mount Morris home at about 9 p.m. He was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
King was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before on-call Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, who set bail at $200,000. King remains in Greene County Prison in lieu of bail. Court documents do not indicate whether he has hired an attorney.
His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 3:30 p.m. April 14 before Watson.
