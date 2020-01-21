Six teens are recovering from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Mount Pleasant Township Monday night, officials said.
Four of them remain hospitalized, and some will have “a long road to full recovery,” according to Mount Pleasant Area School District Superintendent Tim Gabauer. Five of the teens are current students at the high school, and the sixth was a recent graduate, he said.
They were injured when two vehicles collided on Claypike Road.
Gabauer and other school officials visited each of the students involved in the crash Tuesday.
“They are all in good spirits and extremely concerned about one another. A few of them will have a long road to full recovery,” Gabauer said.
The names of the students have not been released. He said two boys were in 10th grade, another boy was in 11th grade, and two students – a boy and a girl – were seniors.
State police did not release details on the crash Tuesday afternoon.
