A Mount Pleasant man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly admitted to police he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in 2015.
Donald C. Werry, 76, faces counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault
Police said they were called to investigate after the girl, now 15, made a report of the alleged abuse in December.
When police talked to Werry on Dec. 26, they said he admitted to having sexual contact with the girl on more than one occasion.
Werry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 30, and is free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
