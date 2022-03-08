A Mount Pleasant man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend during an argument at a Bullskin Township home on Saturday.
Desten Prinkey, 24, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
State police said they responded to a domestic dispute call on Center Avenue in the township, where Sierra Coleman told troopers she was trying to gather her belonging for a trip to Ohio. Police said Coleman reported that she and Prinkey got into an argument about why she was leaving.
Coleman said Prinkey choked her, causing shortness of breath. Police said they saw red marks and swelling on her neck. Coleman also told police Prinkey punched her multiple times in the upper chest and shoulders and told her he was going to kill her.
According to charging documents, Prinkey acknowledged arguing with Coleman, but said he pushed her and did not choke or punch her.
Prinkey is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 16.
