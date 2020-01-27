A Mount Pleasant man was denied bail after he allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend on Sunday.
John Michael Pisula Jr., 50, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, flight to avoid apprehension, person not to operate a firearm and terroristic threats before Westmoreland County Magisterial District Jude Roger Eckels.
Police said the alleged victim, Amanda Cominsky, told them Pisula choked her until she passed out on Sunday, stomped on her legs and hit her in the face with his shoulder during a domestic dispute. When she got to her feet, police alleged, Pisula put a knife to the middle-right side of her back, causing a two-inch wide laceration, but not a puncture wound.
According to court paperwork, Pisula grabbed a rifle and put the barrel to Cominsky’s ear, telling her he was going to kill her and making remarks about a “murder/suicide.”
Cominsky told police that she heard a “click” from the gun and felt the barrel leave her head.
She turned around to see Pisula looking at the firearm and fiddling with it, believing that Pisula attempted to shoot her, but the gun did not fire.
While Pisula was distracted with the firearm, Cominsky was able to run out the back door of the home to call 911, and Pisula also fled the residence, police said.
Authorities found a Remington .22 caliber bolt-action rifle in the bedroom, which Cominsky said was the weapon that was pointed at her head.
Police said Pisula had recently made bond and was released from prison after being charged in a domestic dispute involving Cominsky last week.
Pisula was arraigned via video on Monday and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison. In denying bail, Eckels noted that no condition or combination of conditions would ensure Cominsky’s safety.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 6.
