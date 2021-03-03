A Mount Pleasant Township man died in a vehicle crash near 1531 Mount Pleasant Road at its intersection of old Route 119 on Tuesday.
Lawrence L. Savage, 46, of Renee Circle, was traveling west on Route 31 in a 2000 Jaguar when he failed to slow down for an unknown reason and hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Savage was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital by Mutual Aid EMS, where he was pronounced dead. Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha reported that Savage was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Based on the witness statements provided at the scene, state police believe the crash may have been caused by a medical event; however, the cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.