A Mount Pleasant woman “demanded” her children break down the door to a Connellsville Township home so she could get inside on Friday, state police alleged.
Carla Jean Weimer, 45, banged on the doors and windows of 336 Breakneck Road before forcibly opening a storm door and wooden door to get inside, according to court paperwork.
Police reported a resident pushed the door closed and stopped Weimer from getting further inside the home.
Weimer reportedly told police she’d parked her car in the driveway and started drinking from a bottle of liquor. The complaint alleged said she was visibly impaired when police arrived and was “yelling and screaming to let her go.”
While she was in a marked patrol car, she yelled for her two children, asking them to break into the patrol car to get her out, police said.
Weimer is charged with burglary, public drunkenness, criminal trespass and two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
She is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
