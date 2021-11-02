A former Mount Pleasant woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $170,000 from two employers.
U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti imposed the sentence on Jennifer Lynne Clark, also known as Jennifer Gill, 42.
Prosecutors said Clark made more than $144,000 in unauthorized credit card transactions through a payment and payroll company to herself while employed at Elite Oil.
When she was later employed by Wright Traffic Control in Washington County, she falsified payroll to fraudulently receive paychecks from a “ghost employee.”
The thefts occurred between 2015 and 2018 and totaled $168,556.
Clark, who now lives in Florida, pleaded guilty to the fraud and identity theft charges in February 2020.
