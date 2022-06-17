With the Fourth of July approaching, the state Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about the dangers of driving impaired.
PennDOT partnered with the Pennsylvania DUI Association to bring its “DUI Victims Moving Memorial” through Washington. PennDOT also partnered with the Highway Safety Network, AAA East Central and state police for Thurday’s event.
The memorial – a mobile replica of a memorial garden in Harrisburg that contains the names of about 3,000 victims of impaired drivers – was parked in front of the Washington County Courthouse Thursday morning.
Melissa Maczko, acting safety press officer for PennDOT District 12, spoke at the event.
“We are here today to bring awareness to the dangers of driving impaired. In 2021, there were 450 fatalities in Pennsylvania due to impaired drivers,” Maczko said.
She was joined by several Washington County elected officials. District Attorney Jason Walsh said his office aggressively prosecutes people who drive impaired.
“It’s not just alcohol anymore. It’s all these substances, drugs, etcetera,” Walsh said.
All three county commissioners followed Walsh in speaking, with urging residents to make responsible choices and stay off the road if they are impaired in any way.
Commissioner Larry Maggi spoke of his experience in law enforcement, first as a state trooper and later as Washington County sheriff.
“There is nothing more devastating than a catastrophic event that occurs because of some impaired driving, and you don’t need to be a real bad person for that to happen,” Maggi said. “We see it at our parties in the summer ... We always see that person that is getting into a vehicle that shouldn’t be.”
He added that impaired driving is not just being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but also includes distractions such as texting, which takes a motorist’s eyes off the road.
