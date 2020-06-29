Several residents have reported multiple bear sightings in Luzerne Township and surrounding communities, leading officials to warn locals of the threat.
Luzerne Township Volunteer Firefighter Cody Bohna said they believe there are two bears roaming the area, one a young bear and one an adult. Some in the area reported seeing the bear multiple times this year. The Greater Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce also put a notice in its recent newsletter about the sightings.
Several residents on Florence Street reported seeing at least one bear June 15, and he said several others have reported sightings since then.
While the bears have not caused any problems or injuries, some have reported the bears getting into bird feeders. Bohna advised against leaving trash out, which can attract bears, and said to use caution in letting children and pets outside. He recommended residents buy bear spray in case a bear approaches too closely.
If a person sees a bear, they should stand their ground and shout at it.
"Definitely don't run, because they do a false charge at you," he said. "They definitely run faster than you think."
Bohna said he grew up in the area, and does not recall any bears in the area before this year.
"It just seems like all of a sudden, in the past year, there are more coming into our area," he said.
He said the bears have been sighted around coal plants and on or around residents' properties.
"Just be safe," he said. "Be careful."
