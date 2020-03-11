Multiple local universities have announced they are temporarily suspending in-person classes as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S.
California University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University both announced Wednesday afternoon they will halt on-campus classes in attempts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
A message from Cal U President Geraldine M. Jones stated that spring break, which has been ongoing at the university this week, will be extended an additional two weeks through March 27 for on-campus students. Beginning March 30, all on-campus classes will take place through online instruction or distance learning.
On-campus classes are anticipated to resume April 13.
“Cal U is taking steps to protect our campus community while continuing to educate our students and keep essential university functions on track. We understand that these temporary measures will cause significant disruption, but we believe it is important to be proactive when the health of our university family is at stake,” said Jones.
The university is encouraging all students to return to their permanent residences to continue their coursework from home until on-campus classes resume. Campus residence halls, however, will re-open Sunday.
Online programs will not be affected by the changes.
The university has canceled all international travel until further notice, as well as all campus events through April 10.
Cal U was one of several schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to announce Wednesday extended spring breaks and the temporary suspension of in-person classes in lieu of online instruction.
Also on Wednesday, Penn State President Eric J. Barron shared a message with the university community announcing a system-wide move to remote instruction for all classes starting Monday, including at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
The move will last for at least three weeks as the university plans to resume in-person classes April 6.
Penn State campuses are currently on spring break. The university said it strongly discourages students from returning to campus, off-campus locations and group dwellings and recommends remaining home during this period.
All on-campus student-sponsored events and activities are canceled or postponed until at least April 6.
“We know that community infection is a primary mode of transmission and we need to do all we can to protect those around us, including those who may be more at risk or vulnerable to this virus. If there was ever a ‘We Are’ moment, this is it,” said Barron.
The school also canceled all spring break travel abroad trips for embedded courses and student organizations and has prohibited university-affiliated travel to China, Italy and South Korea Italy for students.
The moves from the two Pennsylvania schools come less than 24 hours after West Virginia University announced it will temporarily suspend in-person classes.
The university, which enrolls 27,000 students in nearby Morgantown, W.Va., said it is moving classes online at the end of the month as it continues to monitor the threat of the viral outbreak.
In a letter to the campus community posted on the university’s website and social media pages Tuesday night, WVU President E. Gordon Gee said the school will suspend classes the week of March 23-27 and then provide online class instruction or other alternative learning options to students beginning March 30.
WVU is on spring break the week of March 16-20. Operations and events on university campuses will continue as normal this week.
“An administrative team, along with local and state health officials, has been working diligently to identify ways to keep our campuses safe, as well as sharing precautionary measures individuals could take,” said Gee. “The university takes seriously its responsibility to protect our campuses during this uncertain time.”
University officials expressed concern over the subsequent return of students, faculty and staff to campus after travel for spring break, prompting the cautionary class freeze.
The university told students to remain home following spring break until it announces they can safely return to campus. University-related international travel has been suspended.
As of Wednesday there were no reported cases in southwestern Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Nationwide the coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 people.
Waynesburg University officials said Wednesday evening that classes are continuing as scheduled at this time.
Stacey Brodak, vice president for Institutional Advancement and University Relations, said the university's comprehensive emergency operations plan was updated to include COVID-19.
“We have provided guidance to our students, faculty and staff regarding travel, symptoms and reporting or any exposure,” said Brodak. “We continue to monitor this issue daily and will reassess accordingly.”
As of last week Waynesburg University was evaluating the potential for exposure to coronavirus for its study abroad programming.
Brodak said the university is using its comprehensive plan and best-practice guidance from several federal and international agencies to determine the best course of action.
An email sent to parents and families of University of Pittsburgh students -- currently on spring break -- announced that the university "is shifting exclusively to virtual learning platforms when classes resume March 23, effective through the end of the semester."
In announcing the move, Kenyon R. Bonner, vice provost and dean of students, urged students who have the option not to return to university housing, and move-out directions would be forthcoming. Those who do not have that option will be accommodated in university housing, Bonner said, but will continue coursework virtually.
In a letter dated Wednesday and posted to Washington & Jefferson’s website, college President John Knapp acknowledged the unpredictability of the situation but said there were no changes to classes and other activities so far.
“What I can say now is that the college intends to continue normal operations for the foreseeable future, with contingency plans to make prudent changes if necessary,” Knapp’s letter read.
The message added that Dean Jeff Frick, who’s leading the college’s response to the situation, would provide additional information and guidance later in the week for those returning from spring break.
Reporter Gideon Bradshaw contributed to this article.
