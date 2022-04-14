County and state lawmakers are hosting a municipal grant funding seminar on Tuesday, April 19.
The seminar will be held at Penn State Fayette’s Swimmer Hall, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace. The presentation begins at 6 p.m. with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. A virtual viewing option is also available.
Attendees will learn about funding opportunities for municipalities through state-run programs in the Department of Community and Economic Development, PennDOT and more.
This seminar is a part of a series of grant-focused workshops, coordinated by the Fayette County commissioners. A “Grant Writing 101” workshop will be held on Friday, April 29, in the Fiddler’s Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. For more information, contact the commissioners’ office at 724-430-1200 x1606.
Pre-registration is recommended for all who plan to attend the April 19 seminar, but is required for those who plan to take part virtually. Sign up online at www.RepDowling.com or by calling 724-438-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.