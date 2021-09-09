A Murrysville man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he allegedly tried to enter a Menallen Township home after he was told to leave.
On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., state police were called to a home on New Salem Road for a report of a suspicious person near a shed on the property.
Police said they saw a man inside the shed who identified himself as Nicholas Edward Witucki, 35.
According to court paperwork, Connie Lou Donaldson told police Witucki knocked on her front door and when she answered, he told her he was trying to get to Pittsburgh.
She told police she showed him the way to Uniontown and shut the door.
Police said Donaldson watched Witucki walk toward the road and then turn and head to the backside of her property. She knocked on the window to tell him to leave, but he continued walking toward the back of the property, according to court paperwork.
While Donaldson was on the phone with 911, police said her granddaughters heard and saw the back doorknob rattle as if someone was trying to open it.
Police interviewed Witucki, who reportedly admitted he tried to get into the house to sleep.
He faces charges of criminal trespass and defiant trespass and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14.
